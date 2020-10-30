Travel Advisory Reminder: I-295 Lane Shifts, Local Road Closure Coming for Greenville Avenue Bridge Replacement in Johnston

As part of its ongoing project to replace the Greenville Avenue Bridge at the Exit 10 interchange in Johnston, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift lanes for I-295 this weekend. This will be followed by a five-night closure of Greenville Avenue at the bridge.

Starting at 5 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, lanes on I-295 North at the bridge will be shifted to the left onto a temporary bridge in the median. This will free up the old northbound bridge so RIDOT can demolish and replace it by late spring 2021.

Starting on Sunday, November 1 and lasting for five consecutive nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each evening, Greenville Avenue at the bridge will be closed for demolition work. The same detours used during overnight closures in the spring and summer will be in effect. Westbound traffic will use the I-295 North on-ramp, get off at Exit 12A (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 South to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be directed to use I-295 South, get off at Exit 9C (Route 6/Hartford Avenue), and use I-295 North to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue.

The bridge is 50 years old and carries 78,000 vehicles per day. The $16.5 million project is expected to finish in fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Greenville Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.