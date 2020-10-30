Route 3005 Mayview Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in South Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide remediation work on Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, November 2 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, slide repair work necessitating a closure of a portion of Mayview Road will begin between Hastings Crescent and the entrance to the Boyce Mayview Park Community and Recreation Center. The roadway will remain closed to through traffic continuously through Friday, November 6. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

From Mayview Road, turn right onto Lesnett Road

Turn right onto McLaughlin Run Road

Take the ramp to South 19 (Washington Road) toward Washington

Turn right onto Boyce Road

Follow Boyce Road back to Mayview Road

End detour

South of the Closure

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Timothy Good at 717-201-2929 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

