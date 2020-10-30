Route 3005 Mayview Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in South Fayette Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide remediation work on Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, November 2 weather permitting.
Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, slide repair work necessitating a closure of a portion of Mayview Road will begin between Hastings Crescent and the entrance to the Boyce Mayview Park Community and Recreation Center. The roadway will remain closed to through traffic continuously through Friday, November 6. Through traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detour
North of the Closure
From Mayview Road, turn right onto Lesnett Road
Turn right onto McLaughlin Run Road
Take the ramp to South 19 (Washington Road) toward Washington
Turn right onto Boyce Road
Follow Boyce Road back to Mayview Road
End detour
South of the Closure
Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.
PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Timothy Good at 717-201-2929.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
# # #