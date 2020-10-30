Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road/Curry Hollow Road Drilling Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2040 (Lebanon Church Road/Curry Hollow Road (Route 2043) in West Mifflin, Pleasant Hills, and Baldwin boroughs, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 2 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Lebanon Church Road and Curry Hollow Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, December 18 between Ceco Drive and Brownsville Road. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions as crews from JMT and All Ways Safe conduct the drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

