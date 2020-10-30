Route 136 Shoulder Repair Work Monday, Tuesday in Forward Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder repair work on Route 136 (Rainbow Run Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, November 2-3 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 136 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day between Hayden Boulevard and Ella Hollow Road. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct shoulder repair work.

Please use caution when traveling in this area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #