Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,461 in the last 365 days.

Route 136 Shoulder Repair Work Monday, Tuesday in Forward Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder repair work on Route 136 (Rainbow Run Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, November 2-3 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 136 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day between Hayden Boulevard and Ella Hollow Road. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct shoulder repair work.

Please use caution when traveling in this area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 136 Shoulder Repair Work Monday, Tuesday in Forward Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.