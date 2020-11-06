Former USC Law Student Files Title IX Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against USC
Lawsuit Alleges USC Blatantly Ignored Title IX Policies That Protect Victims and Rigged Her Sexual Assault Investigation To Benefit The Sexual PerpetratorLOS ANGELES, CA , USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zalkin Law Firm announced today the filing of a new Title IX lawsuit against the University of Southern California (USC) as the defendant. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, alleges that USC violated provisions of Federal law, Title IX, that protect victims of campus sexual assault and provide guidelines for investigations of sexual assault claims. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Plaintiff Courtney Whittier, a former student at USC Gould School of Law, who alleges she was sexually assaulted at a Law School event and that USC’s Title IX investigation of her complaint violated USC’s own Title IX policies and was biased in favor of her sexual perpetrator.
The Plaintiff alleges that in December, 2017 she attended a Law School social event and drank alcohol to the point of becoming incapacitated. While in that condition she was allegedly raped by another USC student at her perpetrator’s apartment. The Plaintiff subsequently reported her rape to the Dean of the Law School and to the USC Title IX Office. According to the lawsuit, the USC Title IX Coordinator initially pressured her not to file a formal complaint and failed to return her follow-up call asking for an investigation. After contacting the Dean for a second time, the Title IX Office assigned an investigator with no Title IX investigation training to investigate the incident report.
The lawsuit alleges that the investigation violated USC Title IX policies and Title IX provisions that ensure a fair investigation. According to the lawsuit, the perpetrator in this incident hired a well-known attorney who had represented other sexual perpetrators involved in civil lawsuits against USC. Once this attorney became involved, the lawsuit alleges that USC allowed the perpetrator to review all of the evidence submitted by the Plaintiff before submitting his own evidence which allowed him to tailor his account to respond to that evidence. The perpetrator was also allowed to submit additional evidence after his initial evidence submittal and the Plaintiff was never informed of this or allowed the same opportunity.
“After suffering rape at a USC sponsored event, our client went to her school for support and protection asking for a fair investigation but instead she faced a Title IX office that was biased toward her rapist and intimidated by an attorney in to violating its own Title IX policies.” said Alex Zalkin, attorney for the Plaintiff. “Its own Title IX investigator in this case has filed a separate lawsuit that outline USC’s outrageous practices that protect sexual perpetrators and biased investigations.”
The investigator of the Plaintiff’s complaint has asserted in a separate Federal lawsuit against USC that he/she was assigned to investigate this incident even though USC was aware the he/she has no Title IX training, which was in violation of USC’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights (“OCR”). The investigator’s lawsuit alleges that he/she opposed the decision of the USC Title IX Coordinator to provide all of the Plaintiff’s evidence to the perpetrator before submitting his own evidence. After raising objections to Title IX violations in the investigation, the investigator was removed from the investigation and after this removal his/her signature was still affixed to the SAR investigation report without his/her consent.
The complaint also details a history of indifference to sexual misconduct cases at USC citing the recent multi-million dollar settlement of lawsuits by sexual abuse student victims of USC Dr. George Tyndall. USC’s past failure to comply with Title IX guidelines led to several U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights (“OCR”) investigations and a consent decree with OCR that included detailed actions that USC must take to improve Title IX compliance.
There are four violations of the Tile IX statute cited in the lawsuit, claiming that “USC’s investigation process was nothing more than a charade intended to mislead Plaintiff into believing that she received a fair and proper investigation” and that USC’s investigation into Plaintiff’s complaint favored Perpetrator, a male, in every way possible allowing him to review Plaintiff’s evidence prior to submitting his own evidence, providing him the opportunity to tailor the evidence he submitted. The lawsuit further alleges that USC’s policy of indifference created a heightened risk for sexual misconduct to occur and USC’s decision to predetermine the outcome of Plaintiff’s complaint in this case was part of a de facto practice by USC to intentionally predetermine outcomes of Title IX investigations in favor of male respondents.
The complaint asks for a jury trial appropriate statutory damages and costs. Copies of the complaint will be made available on request.
About The Zalkin Law Firm
With offices in San Diego, CA and New York, NY, the firm's lawyers represent survivors of child sexual abuse and sexual assault while members of religious and other organizations, including the Catholic Church, Jehovah’s Witnesses, foster care, Boy Scouts, recovery homes, and colleges. Zalkin Law Firm Partner, Alex Zalkin, has represented victims of campus sexual assault from major universities across the country. In January 2020, he won an appeal at the U.S. Court of Appeals – Ninth Circuit on behalf of three former University of California Berkeley students who alleged in a 2015 lawsuit that they were sexually assaulted at the University (Karasek et. al. v. Regents of the University of California Case, No. 18-15841). He argued before the Court of Appeals that the University should be held liable for “pre-assault” claims which allege that its policies for enforcing Title IX are inadequate. Zalkin Law Firm Founder Irwin Zalkin has represented victims of childhood sexual abuse for more than 25 years. He was one of the lead attorneys for victims of priest abuse in cases against the Dioceses of Los Angeles and San Diego resulting in global settlements.
