Sight, Sound & Story: Live Goes “Inside the Cutting Room of Sam O’Steen” on November 19th

The Sight, Sound & Story: Live monthly event series continues in November with Author & Film Historian Bobbie O’Steen and a panel of seven editors

Manhattan Edit Workshop's "Sight, Sound & Story: Live" monthly online event series continues in November with an in-depth look at the work of legendary editor Sam O'Steen.

Inside Episode V: This panel will honor legendary editor Sam O’Steen. He first found acclaim for his work in the late 1960s, at a time when the studio system was crumbling, and independent filmmakers were captivating young audiences with personal, provocative narratives and experiments with sound, music, cinematography, and editing. These shifts all elevated the status of the editor. Bobbie O’Steen, who was Sam’s wife and collaborator, is a film historian whose book, "Cut to the Chase," is filled with Sam's behind-the-scenes stories on such landmark films as “The Graduate,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” and “Chinatown.” She will moderate the panel of seven editors, who will share and discuss specific scenes that show how Sam’s work inspired them.

Panelists for this event will include Michael R. Miller, ACE (“Miller's Crossing, Armageddon”), Darrin Navarro, ACE (“Ballers,” “Mozart in the Jungle”), Suzana Peric (“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Pianist”), Terilyn Shropshire, ACE (“The Old Guard,” “Eves Bayou”), Zach Staenberg, ACE (“The Matrix” Trilogy, “Pacific Rim: Uprising”) & more!*

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live an hour prior to the event. The event will be live at 5:00 PM EST/ 2:00 PM PST on November 19th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, ZEISS, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsor: Shutterstock. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A networking event. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/2Jk36zi.

*All speakers are subject to availability