ReadersMagnet, Self-Publishing Company, Participates in 2020 Virtual LA Times Festival of Books, Stories, and Ideas

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadersMagnet, a top self-publishing company, is currently participating in the iconic LA Times Festival of Books, Stories, and Ideas for the second time, with the event going virtual this year.

The global festival started on Oct. 18 and is slated to run until Nov. 13. The festival offers bookworms all over the world the opportunity to explore the works and insights of their favorite authors as well as discover new ones. ReadersMagnet said it is excited to be a part of this year’s event again, as it looks forward to encouraging more individuals to experience the potentially life-changing power of reading for themselves. They’ve even provided a virtual gallery of the event here!

Due the global COVID-19 pandemic, attending traditional in-person book expos, conventions, and fairs is not possible for many individuals this year. For this reason, the LA Times Festival of Books, Stories, and Ideas decided to bring the excitement of its annual book festival to the masses online this fall. In this way, literary enthusiasts do not have to miss out on the thrill of attending a book fair in 2020. At the same time, they do not have to risk their health to enjoy a community of fellow book lovers and writers.

At the LA Times Festival of books, Stories, and Ideas, attendees will get to explore the latest books available in several in-demand genres, including humor, children, romance, politics, and even performance. Furthermore, they will have the chance to gain valuable tips, information, and inspiration from popular authors such as Casey McQuiston, a contemporary romance writer, and Kristen L. Zaleski, a human rights writer.

The festival, which is currently celebrating its 25th year, has received praise this fall for making its captivating author panels and streaming readings accessible from the comfort of one’s own home. Click here to reserve a spot at the Festival of Books, Stories, and Ideas today!