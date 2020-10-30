Hwy 14 culvert replacements between Rochester and Eyota complete, road reopens (Oct. 29, 2020)

EYOTA, Minn. – Hwy 14 between Eyota and Rochester reopened Thursday, Oct. 29 after construction crews completed the final paving and temporary striping after replacing two large culverts across the highway at Chester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

While the highway has reopened to traffic, motorists should be alert to crews who remain as they clean up and wrap up the project. Traffic had been detoured during the project.

MnDOT crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alcon Construction Corporation of Rochester was the prime contractor on the $710,000 project.

To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to the project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy14-drainage,or join the MnDOT SE Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

###