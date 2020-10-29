Gazprom to increase efficiency of its activities through introduction of digital technologies

October 29, 2020, 16:40

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information on the projects being designed and implemented for the widespread adoption of digital technologies and other technological solutions.

It was highlighted that the introduction of digital technologies is an important tool to improve the effectiveness of the corporate governance and achieve the strategic goals of the Gazprom Group. Today, the Company is at the final stage of automating its core business processes, such as supervisory control, accounting and taxes, management operations in maintenance and repairs, investments, procurement, finance, marketing and sales, property, human resources, etc.

The work on the widespread adoption of digital solutions in the Gazprom Group’s activities is being pursued in a number of areas. The projects are extensive, both in terms of the business processes covered and the geographic dispersion of the Group’s companies.

Underway is the development of a digital platform for managing Gazprom’s investment projects. It is designed to speed up and improve the decision making for all parties of a construction process, as well as to provide access to the same set of up-to-date tools required, such as 3D digital information models, predictive analytics techniques, and the Internet of Things. These and other digital solutions will help optimize the timeframes and cost of projects.

A project aimed at introducing intelligent gas metering systems, which can also be applied in gas supplies to the population, is being elaborated. The client base of the Gazprom Group companies in Russia includes over 28 million subscribers (individuals and legal entities). Among the system’s objectives are optimization of the activities of sales subdivisions, a better consumer convenience in gas payments, and enhancement of financial discipline. It will also seek to prevent tampering with gas meters and ensure the safety of household gas use (together with gas sensors).

The Gazprom Group companies continue their transition to the tax monitoring regime. To date, seven companies of the Group have adopted this form of tax control, and another 17 subsidiaries will be transferred to it next year.

Moreover, in 2020, Gazprom launched a project for transition to legally significant electronic document workflow stipulating, in particular, gradual phasing out of paper media in favor of legally binding electronic documents, both within the Gazprom Group and when interacting with its counterparties.

The issue of designing and implementing projects for the large-scale adoption of digital technologies and other technological solutions will be submitted for consideration by the Gazprom Board of Directors.