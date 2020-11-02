Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fully Managed Chief Strategy Officer, Joel Abramson wins 2020 Report on Business Best Executive Award

New awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fully Managed is pleased to announce that Joel Abramson has been awarded an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business Best Executive Awards are a new annual program to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP, and C-suite (or equivalent) levels.

The 50 winners chosen for 2020 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

Abramson was one of 10 winners in the Technology category.

“I’m honoured to be recognized with this award and humbled to be included on such an impressive list of executives across Canada,” said Abramson. “2020 has tested all of us and this recognition is that much sweeter knowing the challenges we’ve faced.”

“We are very proud to have such a talented team member in our ranks,” said Mark Scott, CEO of Fully Managed. “Joel’s ability to identify opportunity amidst the chaos of a pandemic and guide Fully Managed towards smart, strategic decisions, is a testament to his incredible abilities as a leader.”

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business Best Executive Awards early in 2020.

Winning executives were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, and the competition was later opened to include executives at not-for-profits, government institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the November issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on October 30 and in print October 31.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year’s winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.


About Fully Managed

Fully Managed (FM) is a top managed service provider (MSP) serving businesses across North America. Our FM service management platform provides organizations with a complete solution to deliver 24×7 service desk, enterprise service management, automation, security, and digital transformation.  We deliver ServiceNow-as-a-Service with seamless implementation and ongoing maintenance.  Our mission is Creating Peace of Mind that our customers’ technology will work exactly how they need it to when they need it to! www.fullymanaged.com

