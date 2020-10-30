Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Swedesford Road for Water Main Replacement in Tredyffrin and East Whiteland Townships

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Swedesford Road weekdays between Valley Stream Parkway and Valley Road in Tredyffrin and East Whiteland townships, Chester County, on Monday, November 2, through Tuesday, December 15, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for water main replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Swedesford Road motorists will be detoured over Valley Road, Yellow Springs Road and Route 29 (Morehall Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

