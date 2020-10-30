McKees Rocks Bridge Inspection Continues Sunday in McKees Rocks Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County will occur Sunday, November 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the McKees Rocks Bridge near Route 51 from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday as crews from the Larson Design Group conduct routine bridge inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #