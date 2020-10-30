UPDATED: Major Global Leaders Launch Future of Mobility Commission to Research, Answer, and Advocate for Policy Solutions to Shape Future of Transportation Policies

Global leaders in industry, academia and public sector form worldwide consortium to formulate and advocate for policy solutions that can optimize emission reductions, safety, security, economic growth, and access using new technology and business models.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by global leaders representing the auto and tech industries, state officials, academia, think tanks and others, the Commission on the Future of Mobility (the Commission) has been created to identify opportunities across transportation and technology silos and propose a fundamentally new vision for transportation policy for people and goods. The global transportation sector is on the cusp of a worldwide transition driven by shared, connected, autonomous, and electric technologies as well as new ways people may get around cities like micromobility platforms. These rapid technological developments will have broad effects on business models, emissions, and safety. The Commission’s goal is to streamline, strengthen and modernize current transportation policies.

The current Commissioners consists of CEOs and leaders from top-tier OEMs, academia and the public sector, including:

Dr. Jared Cohon, President Emeritus, Carnegie Mellon University (Commission Co-Chair) and Chair of the Board on Energy and Environmental Systems of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine;

Jim Hackett, Senior Advisor and Former President and CEO, Ford Motor Company (Commission Co-Chair);

Thierry Mallet, Chairman and CEO of Transdev Group (Commission Co-Chair);

Jason Grumet, Founder and President of the Bipartisan Policy Center;

Richard Kramer, Chairman, CEO and President of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company;

Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated;

José Muñoz, Global COO, Hyundai Motor Company/President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America and Hyundai Motor America.

Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO of FedEx Corp.; and

Cox Automotive.

The Commission is still recruiting global experts and leaders.

With the mission to reshape transportation policy in favor of exponential outcomes for consumer safety, global opportunity and infrastructure resiliency, the Commission will encourage and harness the benefits created by an interconnected transportation system. Founded in research and advocacy, the Commission will provide new data and methodologies to drive innovative policy that optimizes across five areas for a cleaner environment, enhanced security, economic opportunity, safety, and access.

Alisyn Malek, co-founder and former COO of May Mobility, a startup focused on connecting communities with autonomous transportation, has been appointed Executive Director of the Commission. She emphasized, “The Commission’s role is to research gaps in our current understanding of how technology could help us move forward on our five areas of focus. With this insight we will advocate for policies that create the appropriate framework for the transportation of the future. It is vital for standards to be created that allow these new technologies to truly deliver on their promise of safer roads, reduced emissions, and greater economic opportunities for all sectors of society.”

The Commission is being housed within SAFE, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that enhances energy security and supports economic resurgence and resiliency by advancing transformative transportation and mobility technologies. This is SAFE’s first global initiative.

“Effective policies and regulations will be essential if we are to realize the benefits of the new transportation technologies. In the course of our research on and advocacy for connected, autonomous, micromobility and electric vehicles, SAFE has identified a need to reassess the potential of this technological revolution in the context of current policy and the need for policy change, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a nonpartisan, technology neutral, third-party organization, SAFE is ideal for housing the Commission,” said SAFE President and CEO Robbie Diamond.

Jared Cohon added, “Like the internet and its impact on business and society, the emerging transportation technologies have the potential to be transformative. The Commission comes at a critical time and with the critical mission of shaping the future of these technologies for maximum social benefit.”

“For over a century Ford has believed that the freedom of movement drives human progress,” said Jim Hackett. “This progress can only continue if we modernize the way policy and regulation work with the emergent innovation that is taking place today in this new era of transportation. I look forward in joining other leaders across the globe to help imagine and design the future of mobility.”

Thierry Mallet explained, “Mobility is not just about moving around, it’s about connecting (with) people, about accessing your local resources more easily. The Commission, with its broad focus, is bringing together an unprecedented group of leaders in this space to focus not on our individual elements, but to consider how do we truly improve daily mobility for the common good.”

“You need strong and broad coalitions to affect change in policy,” Jason Grumet said. “The Commission is set up to be successful in shaping transportation policy with the wide array of interests represented among its participants.”

Richard Kramer included, “With mobility at an inflection point, we have a unique opportunity and responsibility to shape and strengthen transportation policies for the future. Goodyear is pleased to be part of the Commission on the Future of Mobility as one facet of how we are enabling mobility to make life’s connections easier for fleets and consumers.”

José Muñoz added, “Globally, the transportation landscape is changing. The Commission on the Future of Mobility plays an important role bringing leaders together across the public and private sector, to articulate a vision that ensures we are pursuing solutions that protect and prosper local communities.”

“As a global transportation company, FedEx depends upon and provides the mobility and connectivity upon which the world economy is built,” Frederick W. Smith said. “The Commission will be instrumental in exploring transformative technologies in the transportation space and their effect on the communities we serve.”

“As a key long-term enabler in the automotive ecosystem, Cox Automotive always has an eye on the future. The Commission delivers on the cross-industry collaboration necessary to unlock the transportation technology solutions to power a safer, more sustainable tomorrow,” Cox Automotive said.

