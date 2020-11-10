Good News eBook FINDING THE LIGHT is Vitamin 'D' for the Soul
A one-of-a-kind positive resource comprised of 70+ bite-sized relatable essays & breathtaking photographs to uplift our mental well-being due to the pandemic.
Whatever the challenges that lie ahead, the outcome of this trial will be a new sense of identity, a renewed narrative for individuals and communities of what it means to be human and to be alive.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the Light was created with one purpose - to continue the conversation of how to help each other find their light through this dark time in our history. It is a collection of raw, often humorous and thoughtful conversations. It is a one-of-a-kind positive resource made up of bite-sized essays, breathtaking photographs and poetry which illuminate the real and relatable thoughts, fears and revelations of 70+ people from 4 different countries. It is proof of what is possible when humanity comes together for the common good. All of the stories resonate with hope and insight casting a beacon of light to inspire and comfort every reader. Participants include a recovered COVID-19 patient, a medical frontline worker, athletes, entertainment leaders, CEO’s, entrepreneurs and many more. This time-capsule chronicle is not a news story or political piece. Every page looks more like an artful coffee table book and then blossoms into an inspiring toolbox filled with ideas, solutions and perspectives for anyone who is looking to find clarity in their business and their family life and may also help those struggling their own state of mental well-being. Inclusive and hopeful, Finding the Light eBook is for anyone who cares about community and helping one another.
— David K. Hurst, World-renowned expert on crisis and renewal.
COVID-19 has taken away so many things we took for granted; attending religious services, school, dining out, shopping, movie theatres, live performances, and simply the ability to move freely in society - without fear. But what we realized throughout the pandemic, was that the impact of what we lost was not our ability to go places, but to commune with friends and family. This period of time, as alarming and fear provoking as it has been, may be the elixir we needed to appreciate the value of human interaction, and reaffirm our hunger and need to engage with each other in person. Not only has this pandemic caused another possible reason for those struggling with mental health to be affected, but it has introduced our entire population to a greatly heightened state of anxiety. We’ve all felt this shift in living that has caused society to begin really speaking about our own personal struggles in a far more comprehensive manner.
Creator Alli Mang shares, "We brought nearly 100 participants together to help bring out the hopeful ideas on how to move forward from this devastating pandemic. I lost my business completely when COVID-19 hit our shores, and like millions of people around the world, I was struggling to figure out how to cope. That's why I created this book. Life is about legacy. Part of our responsibility as leaders is to pay this knowledge forward. The youth charities we have aligned with have significant meaning to me as they involve grief support for children and youth, entrepreneurship, the performing arts, film and television and mentorship for aspiring athletes."
Jazz performer, Juno Award winner and national radio host, Laila Biali shares: “The headlines are not particularly encouraging for the entertainment industry. I’ve had to really contend with the ‘game over’ voices. It’s been something of a reckoning for people and I don’t judge those who’ve decided to go a different direction. I too, started to consider alternative career paths. But the conclusion I’ve reached has reaffirmed and reinvigorated my sense of “the call” as a musician - on a whole other level. I now have a completely renewed resolve that my place in the world is to create and share music. I will hold fast to making it work and will plan accordingly.”
4-time author Alli Mang has been telling stories for more than 35 years on camera, on stage and on the page. She was Canada's first Ivory Girl when campaigns started celebrating the beauty of Moms. She launched a home and lifestyle line selling more than $40 million LIVE on the worldwide shopping channel platform as well as being the only Canadian entrepreneur featured in the 2020 U.S. National magazine, Where Women Create Work. Alli is a master on camera instructor teaching professionals how to make a lasting impact online, on camera and on the page.
$11.99 per eBook download. 50% of every purchase is directed to 3 youth-focused charities:
1. Lighthouse offers hope and encouragement to grieving children, teens and their families by providing a safe space to share feelings, thoughts and experiences with others who truly understand.
2. LemonAID Warriors is an award-winning non-profit founded by youth activists, to inspire and empower the next generation of compassionate leaders.
3. One World Stage and Screen makes high quality training accessible to aspiring youth who lack the financial resources to access the education and mentorship necessary to cultivate their talent in the performing arts, film & television and sports.
