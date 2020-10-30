Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports

Company recognized in global report for delivery of valuable client outcomes, investment in digital technologies and industry specific solutions

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced ISG has recognized the company as a “Leader” in their 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Global report and their Europe and U.K. report.



In the global report, ISG points to Conduent’s more than 25 years of experience in customer experience management (CXM) and the contact center industry in designating Conduent as a Leader in the Digital Operations quadrant. In the AI and Analytics quadrant, ISG calls Conduent a chosen leader for its effective use of domain knowledge and technologies to craft customer experience solutions.

Conduent was also named a Leader in Europe and U.K. for its proprietary technology platforms, strong focus on developing industry-specific solutions and established work-at-home practice.

The global report from ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, evaluates the contact center - customer experience services of 22 companies in two quadrants, Digital Operations and AI & Analytics. The ISG assessment of the European and U.K. markets evaluates Digital Operations of 20 companies. The assessments measure service providers on a variety of capabilities, including end-to-end contact center services, digital technology offerings, work-from-home solutions and analytics capabilities. The report defines “Leaders” as having highly attractive product and service offerings, strong market and competitive positioning, and innovative strength and stability.

“Conduent brings decades of industry experience, backed by multifaceted services, mature delivery operations and a broad technology portfolio, to transform customer experience. With a promising growth rate and growing investments on technology, Conduent is well-positioned to address enterprises’ customer experience needs,” said Namratha Dharshan, Director of Research and Principal Analyst, ISG.

“We appreciate ISG’s recognition of our continued commitment to service excellence and investment in digital transformation solutions,” said Randall King, Global Head, Customer Experience Management at Conduent. “As a leader in this space, we continue to leverage our considerable experience, partnerships and leading digital technologies that allow us to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients. We are laser-focused on delivering exceptional services to our global clients.”

Global Recognition

In the Digital Operations quadrant, Conduent was recognized for its evolving partnership ecosystem, industry-focused service portfolio and improving cost efficiencies.

In the AI & Analytics quadrant, Conduent ranked in the “Leader” category for its enterprise platforms to drive digital transformation, investment in talent and analytics deployment to improve customer experience. As noted in the assessment, Conduent, a dominant player in this market, has “upped its game” in the area of digital transformation and has the scale and technologies to serve clients of all sizes.

Europe/U.K. Assessment Highlights

The Europe and U.K. report recognized Conduent’s investment in technology to gain critical insights into their clients’ customers, help improve end user experience, transform information into intelligent content for more personalized communications, as well as reduce costs for clients. The assessment also acknowledged Conduent’s operational flexibility and work-at-home capabilities.

Conduent delivers mission-critical omnichannel customer experience management services and solutions, both human and digital, throughout the entire customer life cycle, ensuring personalized, empathetic end-user experiences to reduce costs, expand scale, and grow revenue, while driving insights, speed to resolution and customer satisfaction. Conduent has a global presence in 23 countries with 114 delivery locations and a total headcount of around 64,000 employees.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

