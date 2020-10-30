BIOMEDigital to Highlight MedTech’s Leading Companies and Technologies in New Product Tour Feature

BIOMEDigital announces its New Product Tour lineup of companies showcasing new products exclusive at the event, taking place Nov. 4 and 5.



New products announced span medical components designed to meet a variety of medical applications.

Registration available here .



/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BIOMEDigital , brought to the industry by Informa Markets - Engineering, organizers of BIOMEDevice, the Boston and San Jose region’s premier medical technology event, announced its New Product Tour lineup of participating medical technology companies. The New Product Tour is one of a series of immersive and educational programs available at BIOMEDigital, where top companies innovating the medtech industry will feature their latest new products and services. Companies participating in the New Product Tour will be featured in the BIOMEDigital virtual medtech exhibition hall, the only one available in a virtual setting.

BIOMEDigital takes place November 4 and 5 and is the most comprehensive medtech gathering available which will feature a virtual expo hall, plenty of networking opportunities, the Start-up Stadium competition hosted by MassMEDIC, and a premier educational program hosting 40+ sessions ranging from keynotes to case studies. To attend as press, please visit here.

The rise in demand for digital health devices is at the forefront of global healthcare investments which hit an all-time high in funding, reaching $8.4 billion in Q3 of 2020 alone according to CB Insights. With this growing appetite and need for medical innovation, BIOMEDigital is designed to drive the ongoing transformation of the medtech landscape while educating and uniting the community in a safe manner affording the ability to continue developing the next life-saving device. Conference content will highlight hot topics in medical device design from miniaturization to surgical robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), wearables to COVID-19 relief. To view the entire educational content schedule, please visit here.

A central feature of BIOMEDigital is its virtual exhibition hall where attendees are able to connect with today’s top companies in medtech via a public and private chat feature while also viewing the latest products, videos, and white papers within each virtual booth. In addition to the New Product Tour companies, exhibiting companies include Accumold, B.Braun, Canon, Diversifed Plastics, Optikos, Protolabs, Samtec, Siemens, Valencell, and 80+ more leading brands all in one virtual setting. To view the exhibitor list, please visit here.

“All eyes are on the medical technology industry right now, hence why BIOMEDigital was developed to bring the community and its bright professionals together to continue to exchange ideas and knowledge in these critical times,” said Hayley Haggarty, BIOMEDigital Group Event Director. “I recommend all attendees take full advance of this industry-leading showcase planned for the New Product Tour, conference, and interactive features to engage with their fellow colleagues to further support the industry as a whole.”

New Product Tour Companies and Announcements Include:

Admedes GmbH is pleased to introduce a new NSX department for production of non-self-expandable medical components. Titanium, MP35N, L605, 316LVM, other stainless steels, and precious metals are only a subset of materials this department uses for component fabrication. With this new group, ADMEDES combines its detailed knowledge of metallic component production, its focus on quality, and more than 15 years of experience producing components using these specialty metals, in a single department. The highly experienced engineers in the NSX group draw upon established production methods, as well as new innovative technologies, to manufacture components for a range of medical applications. The NSX team welcomes the opportunity to discuss how they can support you during all development phases from early prototyping through high-volume serial manufacturing.

Anomet Products

KNF Neuberger, Inc. announces its FP 150 will be introduced at BIOMEDigital, further expanding the flow range of their low- pulse liquid diaphragm pump line from 0.2 – 12.4 L/min. This pump family combines peak-to-peak pulsation of less than 150 mbar directly at the pump outlet with advantages of diaphragm pump technology – self-priming, run-dry safety, and long maintenance-fee life. Pulsation levels far below this are achievable depending on system materials, configuration, running speed, and other damping methods. Other strengths of this line include very low vibration/noise and appropriate IP protection ratings. FP 150 is well-suited for medical device and cleaning/disinfection applications.

KNF also recently developed two quiet, compact compressor/vacuum diaphragm pumps. NMP850 HP pump versions offer maximum flow rates from 7 – 30L/min, producing pressure greater than 36 psig and vacuum to 200 mbar abs. Gas-tight and condensate-tolerant N 96 handles gas temperatures up to 158°F in ambient temperatures to 122°F, with flow to 8.5L/min and maximum pressure/vacuum of 36 psig/100 mbar abs.

As with all KNF OEM pumps, FP 150, NMP850 HP, and N 96 are designed with tested configurations, options, and accessories that facilitate optimization to specific application requirements – starting at a lot size of one.

TRICOR Systems Inc.

Connect with BIOMEDigital: #AdvMfgExpo #BIOMEDevice

Media Contacts:

Audrey Uchimoto, pr.ime@informa.com, (310) 496-9423

Lauren Lloyd, pr.ime@informa.com, (310) 266-4792

Tam Nguyen, pr.ime@informa.com, (424) 410-9797

About Informa Markets Engineering:

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.