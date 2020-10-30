The Chicago Tribune Names Flexera a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 Award

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, which also includes Revenera, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Chicago Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”



Flexera is a global technology company that has been awarded this honor for 9 consecutive years. “In boom economies and recessions; our employees remain our key differentiator. It’s easy to say ‘people are our most important asset’. However, it’s an entirely different matter to make this a working reality,“ said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “As has been the case for every human being around the world, 2020 has proven to be a challenging year on many different levels for our employees. Through all the health, economic and social headwinds we have faced together, I’m very proud of the way in which our employees adapted and faced our challenges in support of our customers and one another. While the past 8 awards have been appreciated, I’m most proud to have received a Top Workplace designation in 2020, given the circumstances.”

About Flexera

Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage, whether they make it or use it. Our Flexera solutions enable enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Our Revenera solutions allow technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera's more than 1300 employees serve customers across the globe.



About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.



