Award-winning CPA firm LGA joins Russell Bedford in Boston
Appointment of LGA, LLP solidifies Russell Bedford’s US networkLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global professional services network, Russell Bedford International, has announced the appointment of LitmanGerson Associates, LLP (LGA) as its member firm in Boston, USA.
Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, LGA has offices in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Massachusetts and Salem, New Hampshire.
LGA comprises 15 partners and principals, with a total of more than 70 personnel in the firm. LGA’s leadership focuses on transparency, integrity, and communication resulting in the dedication of a team of professionals providing clients with the highest level of service. This is proven by recent accreditations and accolades. The firm has risen in the ranks of the Boston Business Journal’s Largest Accounting Firms from 45th in 2013 to 27th in 2020 and was recognised as a Boston Business Journal Best Place to Work in 2019, with the firm’s managing partner, John D. Geraci, CPA, MST being named in Accounting Today’s MP Elite list of 2020.
LGA comprises four main practice areas: tax, audit and attest, outsourced management accounting and business advisory services, including business valuation.
The firm has some 3000 clients in a broad range of industries, including construction, real estate, owner-managed business, non-profits and private equity.
Speaking about the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO Stephen Hamlet said: "The appointment of a large, well-established Boston firm is a fantastic development for our expanding network. LGA’s wide ranging services will add considerably to our already impressive service range in the US. Clearly a firm with substantial drive and determination, rising significantly in the ranks of US accounting firms in recent years, we are delighted to gain a firm of their calibre while strengthening our North American presence in a key location. Having personally met at their office in Boston back in March this year, it is my absolute pleasure to complete the application process and to welcome all at LGA."
John D. Geraci, managing partner at LGA, added: "We are excited to join Russell Bedford International so that we can collaborate with their vast array of network firms located in North America and internationally. At LGA, ensuring that we can continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients is an essential element of our growth strategy. As more and more companies conduct business across the globe, it is important for us to join an organization that will provide access to a breadth and depth of resources that we can leverage on our client’s behalf, whether they are exploring doing business in London or Dubai. Russell Bedford is focused on building a quality team of member firms who support one another and their respective practices, and LGA is proud to represent a significant addition to their US strategy."
About Russell Bedford International
Established in 1983, Russell Bedford International is a global network of independent firms of accountants, auditors, tax advisers and business consultants. Ranked amongst the world’s leading accounting and audit networks, Russell Bedford is represented by some 700 partners, 6500 staff and 350 offices in 100 countries worldwide. Russell Bedford International is a member of the IFAC Forum of Firms and a member of EGIAN, the European Group of International Accounting Networks and Associations.
