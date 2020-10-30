Jean Fallacara invited guest at Breathin' Air Show: Everyday Action, Extraordinary Mindset hosted by Mason Bendigo
Jean Fallacara invited guest at Breathin' Air Show: Everyday Action, Extraordinary Mindset hosted by Mason Bendigo
"The mind-body connection is more important than we think. There are incontrovertible proofs that our brain influences our body''”MAUMELLE, ARKANSAS, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Fallacara the man behind the name Neuroscience Calisthenics and his revolutionary brand Cyborggainz© talks with Mason Bendigo about his book and revolutionary approach to fitness that leverages the power of neurobiological mechanisms to push the body to its optimum.
— Jean Fallacara
Speaking about the Neuroscience Calisthenics, Jean Fallacara stated:
"My concept Neuroscience calisthenics: if the body is being trained, shouldn't the brain be trained along with it’’
"The mind-body connection is more important than we think. There are incontrovertible proofs that our brain influences our body, and when you begin to understand that, you'll realize the importance of conditioning the mind alongside physical fitness. Biohacking involves improving health through small "hacks" through diet and lifestyle changes.
Exceptional athletes know to train their minds as well as their bodies to push their training to the maximum limit."
"We're simply trying to take advantage of neuroscience to break the barrier of genetic inheritance through exercise, diet, and lifestyle changes," Jean Fallacara added.
Questioned about his book titled "Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock. Jean explains " In the book, he points out that every decision we make, whether consciously or subconsciously, shifts our biology towards cell aging. However, factors such as Nutrition, sport, supplements, sleep and exercise contribute to hijacking your body clock.
About Breathin' Air: Everyday Action, Extraordinary Mindset show by Mason Bendigo host and executive producer- Breathing Air is something that we do everyday and is essential to living. This podcast was created with the idea to 'Breathe Air' into your life and help unlock your full potential. With a wide variety of topics and guests ranging from entrepreneurs, professional athletes, musicians and people from all walks of life. Breathin' Air will motivate, excite, entertain, and push you to becoming the person you were meant to be.
About Jean Fallacara
Jean Fallacara is an athlete, biohacker, speaker, and the maverick CEO of Z-SC1 Biomedical, founded and led many science-technology companies. He has over 20 years of experience in the fitness and tech industry and has worked as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business.
PR Manager
CYBORGGAINZ
+1 514-240-1655
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn