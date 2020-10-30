PSC Commission Conference/Cost Recovery Clause Hearing Set for Tuesday, November 3

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold its annual Cost Recovery Clause hearing. The hearing will determine 2021 recovery charges for fuel and purchased power, environmental, conservation, and other costs for customers of Florida Power & Light Company; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Tampa Electric Company; Gulf Power Company, and Florida Public Utilities Company.

The hearing will also determine 2021 purchased gas and natural gas conservation recovery charges for customers of Florida City Gas; Peoples Gas System; and Florida Public Utilities Company’s Indiantown Division, Fort Meade, and its Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Under Florida Statute, utilities may recover the fuel and purchased power costs necessary to meet customer demand but may not earn a profit on fuel purchases. The fuel charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills. Capacity, conservation, and environmental costs are included in the energy charge and not listed separately on customer bills.

In addition, November 4-5, are reserved to continue the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of each day.

The Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.

