REMINDER: State coastal commission to hold public hearing by web conference on November 3
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a public hearing on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. by web conference to consider amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0304 AECs within Ocean Hazard Areas and 15A NCAC 07H .0312 Technical Standards for Beach Fill Projects. The public may join the meeting online.
The proposed rules are available on the DEQ website or by clicking here.
15A NCAC 7H .0304 defines and establishes AECs that are within the Ocean Hazard Areas along the State’s Atlantic Ocean shoreline. Due to overwash impacts to vegetation caused by Hurricane Isaias at Oak Island, the Coastal Resources Commission is proposing to amend its administrative rules in order to reflect physical changes that occurred at two locations by establishing an Unvegetated Beach Area of Environmental Concern and measurement lines from which setbacks are temporarily measured until vegetation is re-established and is considered stable and natural.
15A NCAC 7H .0312 ensures that sand used for beach nourishment closely matches the sand on the existing beach. The Coastal Resources Commission is proposing to amend this rule to allow more flexibility with sampling protocol that assures sediment compatibility between the beach and borrow area, while strengthening recipient beach sampling protocols.
Who: Coastal Resources Commission
What: Public Hearing
When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.
Where: Meeting by Webex
TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:
Written comments may also be mailed to:
Braxton Davis, Director
Division of Coastal Management
400 Commerce Avenue
Morehead City, NC 28557
COMMENT PERIOD ENDS:
The comment period ends Dec. 14, 2020. All comments received will be considered during review of the proposed updates.
