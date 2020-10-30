Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Will Reach USD 2,687.6 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [225+ pages PDF] research report, global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market is approximately USD 1,923.3 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach around USD 2,687.6 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market by Drug Type (Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra), Vardenafil (Levitra/ Staxyn), Tadalafil (Cialis), Udenafil (Zydena), Lodenafil Carbonate (Helleva), Stendra/ Spedra (Avanafil), Mirodenafil (Mvix), and Others), By Mode of Administration (Oral Medications, Topical Medications, Injections, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Sales): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

According to the research study, the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market is approximately USD 1,923.3 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach around USD 2,687.6 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Erectile dysfunction or disorder (ED) is the inability to develop and maintain an erection for satisfactory sexual intercourse or activity. Erectile dysfunction or erectile disorders are the preferred terms as opposed to impotence. There are no uniform criteria defining how consistent the problem has to be and for what duration it must be present to considered ED. The emergence of several unique formulations of erectile dysfunction drugs such as topical gels, injectables, and suppositories is expected to widen the scope of treatment for erectile dysfunction.

The global Erectile Dysfunction drugs market share is driving due to increased vascular disorders followed by the aging population across the world. Furthermore, rising psychological problems, followed by chronic diseases like diabetes, alcohol, and smoking habits are also considered as one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. The high cost of treatment followed by government stringent regulation is considered as a major restraining factor which curbs the growth of the market. Increasing awareness in Asia Pacific countries is considered one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In Drug type, the market is classified into six type’s Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra), Vardenafil (Levitra/ Staxyn), Tadalafil (Cialis), Udenafil (Zydena), Lodenafil Carbonate (Helleva), Stendra/ Spedra (Avanafil), Mirodenafil (Mvix), and Others. The Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) accounts for the largest market shares of the Erectile Dysfunction market in the year 2019. VIAGRA works for men with erectile dysfunction (ED) by increasing blood flow to the penis so it can get and keep an erection hard enough for sex. Results may vary from Person to Person. It’s been proven to help guys with all degrees of ED. VIAGRA usually starts to work within 30-60 minutes.

Based on Mode of Administration, the market is fragmented into two types: Oral Medications, Topical Medications, Injections, and Others. Oral medication Accounted for the largest market share and will remain the same within the forecasted year. The oral administration route is preferred over the various other administration routes of drug delivery due to the many advantages it exhibits. These advantages include safety, good patient compliance, and ease of ingestion, pain avoidance, and versatility to accommodate various types of drugs.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the erectile Dysfunction Drugs industry. The erectile Dysfunction Drugs market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the erectile Dysfunction Drugs sector. Key strategic developments in the erectile Dysfunction Drugs market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the erectile Dysfunction Drugs market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

In terms of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In North America, the U.S. dominates the market. The patent expiry of leading drugs and increased adoption of alternative treatments are some of the factors responsible for the declining growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market in the United States. Whereas, Asia Pacific region hits the highest growth of the market and the same will remain the forecasted year. The growth is due to India and China's Population demand.

Top Market Players

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market. The key players of Apricus Biosciences, Bayer AG, Cristália, Eli Lilly and Company, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Dong-A-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., S.K. Chemicals Co., Ltd., Vivus, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 5.0%.

It was established through primary research that the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market was valued at around USD 1,923.3 Million in 2019.

The “Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) category, on the basis of drug type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

On the basis of Route of administration segmentation, the “Oral Route” category holds the largest segment for the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market.

The patent expiry of leading drugs and increased adoption of alternative treatments are some of the factors responsible for the declining growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market in the United States.

The taxonomy of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Drug Type Segment Analysis

Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra)

Vardenafil (Levitra/ Staxyn)

Tadalafil (Cialis)

Udenafil (Zydena)

Lodenafil Carbonate (Helleva)

Stendra/ Spedra (Avanafil)

Mirodenafil (Mvix)

Others

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Mode of Administration Segment Analysis

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Injections

Others

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: By Region Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

