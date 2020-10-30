Africa Energy Forum: IPP Office Head Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to co-chair energy roundtable with investors

For the first time, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro, Head of South Africa’s IPP Office will Co-Chair an intimate boardroom on 2nd November during the Africa Energy Forum (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com).

Programme Director of the Forum Shiddika Mohamed commented, “The pair have been in discussion for a number of weeks about the meeting, and have stressed how important it is to sit down together with investors to discuss how this relationship will work in the coming years.

The past months have seen a significant shift in relations between the two sector stakeholders, with Eskom coming out in full support of the regulators’ approval of the IPP Office’s 11.5GW Round Five procurement programme. This move came directly from the Eskom CEO who continues to address the challenges faced by the national utility with clear messaging.”

The boardroom on 2nd November is an opportunity for both leaders to sit down with investors and discuss how the relationship will move forward.

This boardroom will be moderated by John Smelcer, Business Development Director at Globeleq, and is chaired by both the IPP Office Head and Eskom CEO, who welcome alongside them the leadership teams of both organisations.

Event: ESKOM & IPP Office Boardroom at the Africa Energy Forum

Time and Date: Monday 2nd November | 12:00 GMT

Please note: Due to the nature of this boardroom and to enable an inclusive dialogue, this session is limited in numbers.

