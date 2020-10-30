Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,374 in the last 365 days.

Africa Energy Forum: IPP Office Head Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to co-chair energy roundtable with investors

Africa Energy Forum Download logo

For the first time, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro, Head of South Africa’s IPP Office will Co-Chair an intimate boardroom on 2nd November during the Africa Energy Forum (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com). 

Programme Director of the Forum Shiddika Mohamed commented, “The pair have been in discussion for a number of weeks about the meeting, and have stressed how important it is to sit down together with investors to discuss how this relationship will work in the coming years.

The past months have seen a significant shift in relations between the two sector stakeholders, with Eskom coming out in full support of the regulators’ approval of the IPP Office’s 11.5GW Round Five procurement programme. This move came directly from the Eskom CEO who continues to address the challenges faced by the national utility with clear messaging.”

The boardroom on 2nd November is an opportunity for both leaders to sit down with investors and discuss how the relationship will move forward.

This boardroom will be moderated by John Smelcer, Business Development Director at Globeleq, and is chaired by both the IPP Office Head and Eskom CEO, who welcome alongside them the leadership teams of both organisations.

Event: ESKOM & IPP Office Boardroom at the Africa Energy Forum

Time and Date: Monday 2nd November | 12:00 GMT

Please note: Due to the nature of this boardroom and to enable an inclusive dialogue, this session is limited in numbers.

Attendee registration: https://bit.ly/3iblExl Media Registration: https://bit.ly/3mzdYru

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Energy Forum.

Media Contact: Amy Offord amy@energynet.co.uk

You just read:

Africa Energy Forum: IPP Office Head Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to co-chair energy roundtable with investors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.