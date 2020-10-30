Route 4012 Bradys Run Road Third Slide Repair Begins Monday in Brighton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on a third slide on Bradys Run Road (Route 4012) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, November 2 weather permitting.

Slide repair work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday requiring the closure of Bradys Run Road between Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) and Achortown Road. Crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. will conduct work on the nearly $1.50 million slide remediation project which also includes pavement restoration, guiderail updates, drainagae upgrades, sign and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. To allow the work to occur, Bradys Run Road will close to traffic in the slide area continuously through late February 2021.

All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Slide

From Bradys Run Road, turn left onto Park Road (Route 4018)

Park Road becomes Dutch Ridge Road

Turn left onto Wildwood Road (Route 4033)

Turn left onto Route 51

Follow Route 51 back to Bradys Run Road

End detour

East of the Slide

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #