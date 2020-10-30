/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobius Trend releases a research report "Facebook, Apple, Tesla, and WIMI, Key Players in the Hologram AR Market". Recently, Facebook announced the launch of a new generation of VR headset Oculus Quest 2. The new device has received a number of improvements, such as a higher resolution screen, a new generation of Touch controller. Besides, like the old version, users no longer need a separate computer, and everything that virtual reality relies on has been integrated into a standalone headset. It is abandoning the older Oculus Rift headset, which requires an additional high-performance computer to run virtual reality software.



The opening ceremony of the Cloud Summit of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020 was held in Shanghai on July 9, and the conference attracted the attention of the world. In the special speech session, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Jack Ma, co-chairman of the UN High-level Panel on Digital Cooperation, both used "cloud speech" to imagine the development prospects of artificial intelligence and its impact on human life in the future. How did Jack Ma, who was in Yunnan, appear at the Cloud Summit? It turned out to be using holographic imaging technology. In this way, many guests who cannot come to the venue can also give speeches in person. This is also the first time that the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (WAI) has used holographic images in an event. The technology uses glass as the medium for imaging, and the overall structure can be lifted and lowered to achieve the realistic effect of virtual guests and on-site guests on the same stage.

Apple revealed that iOS is the world's largest AR platform, with hundreds of millions of devices supporting the AR experience. Investment agency Loup Ventures pointed out in its latest report that due to a lack of reliable hardware and software to support developers and build fascinating AR experiences, the AR use cases so far have fallen short of market expectations. Apple is expected to improve the AR development process and eventually bring more attractive AR applications.

As a leading enterprise in the field of hologram AR, WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. The company's business covers holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, and holographic AR SDK pay.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic application platform, which is mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Meanwhile, the hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. According to Frost & Sullivan, in terms of total revenue in 2017, WIMI is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China. In addition, WIMI has established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among many holographic AR solution providers.

The diversification of scene landing has also become the biggest highlight of WIMI's cloud service. At present, the business application scenarios of its products are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw