Share911 Adds Employee Wellness and Self-Assessment Checklist to Leading School and Workplace Safety App
Share911 Wellness in use at schools and businesses across New Jersey and the United States.
Knowing whether an employee has a temperature, has symptoms, has tested positive, or has been with someone who is positive is critical.”RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnScene Technologies, Inc, a leading workplace safety and security technology company that offers critical communication solutions, today announced that the company’s collaborative communication software, Share911 now includes simple and affordable wellness and self-assessment checks for employees of school districts and businesses. The Share911 Wellness platform has been up and running in New Jersey, New York, and Texas for the past two months and schools and businesses reopened. The company made the decision to expand into the wellness space due to the recommendations from the CDC, which recommends employers conduct daily health checks, such as temperature screenings, visual symptom checking, self-assessment checklists, and/or health questionnaires, prior to each shift.
Earlier this week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order requiring both private and public sector employers to follow health and safety protocols that will serve to protect their in-person workforces. The Order mandates that as of 6:00 a.m. on November 5th, all employers, at minimum, require individuals at the worksite to maintain at least six feet of distance from others to the maximum extent possible and require employees and visitors to wear masks when entering the worksite, subject to certain limited exceptions. The order also recommends employers conduct daily health wellness checks, such as temperature screenings, visual symptom checking, self-assessment checklists, and/or health questionnaires, prior to each shift.
“Knowing whether an employee has a temperature, has symptoms, has tested positive or has been with someone who is positive is critical,” states Erik Endress, CEO at OnScene Technologies. “We are in the business of keeping people safe in schools and businesses. Until recently that meant active shooters, violent intruders, and other workplace threats, today it means ensuring that people aren't carrying the coronavirus through the front door,” says Endress.
Share911 Wellness is easy for employees to use and starts with a daily reminder sent to each employee's mobile device. The employee answers a few quick "yes" or "no" questions and they are done. Employers access a real-time dashboard to see which employees are safe to report to work, which is not, helping to keep everyone safe. At just $1 per person, per month, Share911 Wellness is a highly affordable solution for keeping people safe during the ongoing pandemic.
About OnScene Technologies
Founded in 2013, OnScene Technologies is a leading workplace safety and security technology company. Based in Ramsey NJ, the company currently protects over 750,000 people in over 4,000 workplaces nationwide with its one-of-a-kind cloud-based safety platform, Share911. OnScene Technologies’ mission is to improve the efficiency of communication between management, security personnel, and employees in everyday situations and critical
events. Share911 is simple to use as employees can access it on their mobile devices or computers via native mobile or desktop applications. The company’s SaaS platform is easy to implement in any type of business or school; making it the perfect solution for businesses and schools looking to improve safety and security. For further information on Share911 click here or visit https://getshare911.com/
