Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, November 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update before market open on Friday, November 6, 2020. Jounce Therapeutics’ management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast

To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 8009939. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days thereafter.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development-stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s lead product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the EMERGE and SELECT Phase 2 trials. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the SELECT study and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Jounce’s next clinical-stage product candidate, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state. A Phase 1 trial evaluating JTX-8064 is planned to begin enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

