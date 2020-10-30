Las Vegas Sands, Corp.: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Las Vegas Sands, Corp. (NYSE: LVS) investors that acquired shares between February 27, 2016 and September 15, 2020. Investors have until December 12, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The allegations of fraud focus on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloomberg reported on September 16, 2020, that Las Vegas Sands' Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties[.]" Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority stated "there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]" Based on this news, shares of Las Vegas Sands fell by 4.2% on the same day.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 16, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

