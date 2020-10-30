Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) investors that acquired shares between April 29, 2020 and September 23, 2020. Investors have until November 23, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wrap had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which had demonstrated that the BolaWrap was expensive, sparingly used in the field, and ineffective; and (2) Wrap’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020.

