Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,369 in the last 365 days.

Credit Acceptance Corporation: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 1, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) investors that acquired shares between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020. Investors have until December 1, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

On August 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Credit Acceptance by the Massachusetts Attorney General which alleges that the Company has, for years, been making deceptive and unfair automobile loans to thousands of Massachusetts consumers. The lawsuit also alleges that Credit Acceptance provided its investors with false and/or misleading information regarding the asset-backed securitizations which they offered to investors, and that the Credit Acceptance engaged in unfair debt collection practice. Credit Acceptance's stock price fell $85.36 per share, or over 18%, in response to the public disclosure of the Mass AG lawsuit, to close at $374.07 per share over two trading days ending on September 1, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 1, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Credit Acceptance Corporation: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.