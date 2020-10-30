MADD Canada Launches 50/50 Raffle In Ontario As Part Of Project Red Ribbon Campaign

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is pleased to announce the launch of a new online 50/50 Raffle as part of its upcoming Project Red Ribbon campaign in Ontario.



Starting November 2, people in Ontario can purchase tickets for a chance to win a minimum $2,000. All funds raised support MADD Canada’s work to prevent impaired driving and support victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes.

Tickets are available at www.madd5050.ca. Visit often to see the jackpot prize growing in real time. Purchasers must be in Ontario at the time of purchase. The draw is open until December 10, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., with the winning ticket being drawn on December 11.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect our ability to host in-person awareness and fundraising events, MADD Canada is piloting new and creative ways to engage people,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “We are very pleased to offer this new initiative that gives Ontarians a chance to win a great prize, while at the same time supporting our vital work to reduce impaired driving, save lives and prevent injuries.”

The promotion includes an Early Bird Draw for $500 in American Express gift cards. The deadline for the Early Bird Draw is November 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the winning ticket announced the following day.

The 50/50 raffle is a new venture for MADD Canada, in partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions.

"It is our honor to partner with MADD Canada on this program that will bring excitement to the community while also raising valuable funds to improve road safety and support those who have been impacted by impaired driving,” said Daniel Lewis, CEO at Ascend Fundraising Solution.

The Ontario 50/50 Raffle is part of Project Red Ribbon, MADD Canada’s long-standing awareness campaign to promote sober driving throughout the holidays. From now until January, MADD Canada and its volunteers will be encouraging everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Thousands of red ribbons and red ribbon car decals will be distributed for people to display as a sign of their commitment to sober driving, and as reminder that the tragic deaths and injuries resulting from impaired driving are 100% preventable.

With in-person community events for Project Red Ribbon limited this year due to the pandemic, the 50/50 Raffle is just one of the unique new ways MADD Canada and its dedicated volunteers are using to engage the public during the holiday season.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Ascend Fundraising Solutions

Ascend Fundraising Solutions is a fast-growing technology company that helps Charities, Non-Profits and Foundations raise money for their cause. They are the market leader in data driven charitable fundraising solutions including raffle and sweepstakes technologies. Ascend delivers their products to over 450 clients globally including some of the most iconic brands across the sports landscape and world leading charitable organizations.

For more information: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca.