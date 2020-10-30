Onfleet Raises $14 Million in Series A Funding to Help Companies Meet Unprecedented Need for Fast, Reliable Last Mile Delivery Services

Investment Will Be Used to Scale Onfleet’s Team and Product Offerings to Meet Surging Customer Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 -- Today, Onfleet , the fastest-growing provider of last mile delivery management software, announced it has raised $14 million in Series A funding to meet surging customer demand. The round was led by Kennet Partners and will allow Onfleet to continue broadening its product offerings and expanding its global footprint.



This funding round takes place on the heels of massive momentum for Onfleet, which has sustained profitability for several years and has experienced triple-digit revenue growth year-over-year. The company added hundreds of new customers this year and has doubled its year-over-year overall delivery volume as COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated retail’s transition to online, delivery-centric models. Onfleet has powered more than 80 million deliveries in more than 90 countries for thousands of clients including Kroger, Sweetgreen, Drizly, Imperfect Foods, Alto Pharmacy, and Gap, among others. This investment round was oversubscribed, and brings Onfleet’s total funding raised to $20 million since inception.

“We are living in a time of never-before-seen global economic uncertainty, which has turned the need for fast, reliable delivery services from a luxury to a basic necessity,” said Khaled Naim, Co-Founder and CEO of Onfleet. “In a few short months, the importance of our work has become even more pronounced and we are doing everything that we can to help our clients quickly and efficiently deliver goods to their customers. We’re excited to partner with Kennet so we can double-down on our commitment to help companies adapt, evolve and scale in this challenging environment.”

Onfleet’s intuitive routing and dispatch platform enables real-time communications and proactive delivery management, guaranteeing fast, seamlessly executed deliveries, taking the hassle out of the delivery process and ensuring elated and loyal delivery recipients. Any industry that requires last mile delivery — from grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants to beverage companies, retailers, ecommerce businesses and more — can leverage Onfleet to power more efficient deliveries to save valuable time, money and resources. Onfleet can scale with any company’s delivery operations, giving businesses of all sizes the confidence that the solution will grow with them as their operations expand.

“Online delivery is a long-term growth industry, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated its explosive adoption. In order to compete, brands will need to extend their customer relationship and service experience to the doorstep, which creates a large market need that Onfleet is well-positioned to solve,” said Javier Rojas, Managing Director at Kennet Partners. “Onfleet’s proficiency in building such a capital-efficient, product-led sales growth model, all while being self-funded, is no small feat. With this additional funding, we are confident Onfleet will continue to expand and scale rapidly to become a market-leading company.”

To learn more, please visit Onfleet .

About Onfleet

Onfleet is the fastest-growing provider of last mile delivery management software. The company powers hundreds of thousands of deliveries per day in more than 90 countries. Onfleet connects businesses, dispatchers and recipients in real time to simplify the last mile experience, resulting in increased operational efficiencies and consistent cost savings of 50% for customers. Launched in 2015, Onfleet is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https:// onfleet .com/ .

About Kennet Partners

Founded in 1997, Kennet Partners is a Silicon Valley and London-based growth equity investor with $900 million under management. Kennet focuses on partnering with bootstrapped and fast-growing SaaS and tech-enabled services businesses with a focus on predictive analytics and AI and has a track record of building global market leaders and achieving high-value exits. For more information, visit kennet.com.

