Clairvest Announces $5.00 per Share Special Dividend and Addition of Anne Mette de Place Filippini to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX:CVG) (“Clairvest”) is pleased to announce a one-time special dividend of $5.00 per common share (approximately $75 million in aggregate). The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. The dividend will be payable to common shareholders of record as of November 9, 2020 and will be paid on November 23, 2020. Cash and treasury investments as of September 30, 2020 was approximately $470 million.



Clairvest is also pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Mette de Place Filippini to its Board of Directors. Ms. De Place Filippini is the Chief Investment Officer of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. She will bring to Clairvest valuable strategic insight combined with a deep understanding of the public markets.

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.4 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 54 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information