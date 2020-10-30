Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GECC,” or “Great Elm BDC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company (BDC), today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 prior to the opening of the stock market on Monday, November 9, 2020.



GECC will discuss these results in a conference call that morning (Monday, November 9, 2020) at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details Date/Time: Monday, November 9, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. ET Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States): 844-820-8297 (International): 661-378-9758

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "GECC". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website at http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the conference call link: Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Q3 2020 Conference Call Webcast.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

+1 (617) 375-3006

investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Adam Prior

The Equity Group Inc.

+1 (212) 836-9606

aprior@equityny.com