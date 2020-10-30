Autolus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 5

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events .

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679 5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 5562455. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 5562455.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

susan@sanoonan.com