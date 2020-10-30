Bunker Hill Mining Announces Change to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to announce that Pamela Saxton has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Bunker Hill Mining Corporation also announced that Hugh Aird has retired from the Board effective today after having served as a Director of the Company since 2019.



“Hugh has been a valuable member of the Board of Directors, including as Chair of the Audit Committee and a pivotal part of the turnaround team that has made such a significant difference to changing the Company’s prospects,” said Richard Williams. “He steps down for personal reasons, allowing him to focus on his family in these challenging times, and we are very sorry to see him go.”

Pam Saxton is an experienced Mining Company Executive and Director. She is currently on the Board of Aquila Resources Inc., and was previously Board Member and Audit Committee Chair at Pershing Gold Corporation. As an Executive she has served as CFO for Thompson Creek Metals Company and NewWest Gold Corporation, both in Colorado. Having started her professional life working as an auditor for Arthur Anderson LLP in Denver, her career has included senior finance appointments in the American Natural Resources Industry including serving as VP Finance for Franco-Nevada Corporation’s US Operations. In addition to joining the Board, she will also act as the new Chair of the Audit Committee.

“The Board of Directors and the whole Bunker Hill team would like to welcome Pam and look forward to working with her to advance the Company’s vision, governance standards and strategic objectives. Her experience, American Mining network and outlook will add significant depth and support to our Board.”

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of all saleable assets at the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

Richard Williams, Director and Executive Chairman

+1 647 309 5161

rw@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

