In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market in UK To See Record Break Revenue $3.1 billion By 2023

The report on the UK IVD market highlights that the market is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2016, from $3.1 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The In-vitro diagnostics report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) is the technique in which medical devices and reagents are utilized to analyze biological samples such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids, derived from the human body to detect diseases and infections. In addition, the tests are performed in stand-alone laboratory, and hospital-based laboratory. Some of the significant technologies incorporated in in vitro diagnostics include polymerase chain reaction, microarray techniques, sequencing technology and mass spectrometry, which are used for test sample preparation.
Based on product type, the reagents segment held the highest market share in 2016, owing to the recent introduction of new reagents R&D in the filed for chemical science.
Based on technique, the immunodiagnostics segment contributed the highest market share in 2016, owing to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in demand for minimally invasive technique.
Based on application, the infectious diseases segment contributed the highest market share in 2016, due to high rate of the incidences of infectious diseases and rise in awareness of preventive health measures.
Based on end users, the standalone laboratory segment captured the highest market share in 2016, mainly due to wide availability of complex tests and high-tech infrastructure enabling fast and accurate test results.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Alere Inc.
• Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Becton Dickinson and Company
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Bayer AG
• Sysmex Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson.
