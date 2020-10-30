HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF OCT. 30 – NOV. 1, 2020
Posted on Oct 29, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom
PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —
1) LAHAINA
Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 27, Akahele Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power pole removal and replacement.