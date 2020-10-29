New ADVISER Validation – Errors #772 – #777 | Nebraska Department of Education

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

These errors will be activated 11/2/2020:

772 – Enrolled Student Without Address: Student demographic records (Student Education Organization Associations) should have a student’s address included with them. Please make this correction in your SIS or contact your SIS support team for additional help.

Digital Equity Errors:

773 – Internet Access In Residence Is “Yes” But Internet Access Type In Residence Is “None”: When Internet Access In Residence is “Yes” Internet Access Type In Residence cannot be “None”.

774 – Internet Access In Residence Is “No” But Internet Access Type In Residence Is Not “None”: When Internet Access In Residence is “No”, Internet Access Type In Residence cannot be anything other than “None”.

775 – Internet Access In Residence Is “No” But Internet Performance Is Not “No”: When Internet Access In Residence is “No”, Internet Performance cannot be anything other than “No”.

776 – When Digital Device Is “None”, Device Access Must Be “None”: When Digital Device is set to “None”, Device Access must also be “None”.

777 – When Digital Device Is Not “None”, Device Access Cannot Be “None”: When Digital Device is anything other than “None”, Device Access cannot be “None”.