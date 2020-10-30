New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502828
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/29/20, 1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jenna Lane in the Town of Leicester
VIOLATIONS:
-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
-Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Kori Martell
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/29/20 at approximately 1915 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Kori Martell (29) of Leicester, VT was armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use it on a household member in the presence of a child. Martell was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven
Barracks for processing.
Martell was later released with active Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.