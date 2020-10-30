New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502828

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/29/20, 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jenna Lane in the Town of Leicester

VIOLATIONS:

-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

-Offense committed within the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Kori Martell

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/29/20 at approximately 1915 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Kori Martell (29) of Leicester, VT was armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use it on a household member in the presence of a child. Martell was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven

Barracks for processing.

Martell was later released with active Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.