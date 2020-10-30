Bisexual Singles Have Sent Over 4 Million Messages On BiCupid.com During The COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A revolutionary new dating site, BiCupid, has boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. A place where bisexual or bi-curious individuals and couples can find companionship and romance, BiCupid users have reportedly sent over four million instant messages to one another in an effort to foster real, genuine conversation and dates. A massive sum, these results suggest that online dating for bisexual or bi-curious individuals continues to be on the rise despite the effects of the pandemic, including ongoing social restrictions that make in-person dating difficult. At such a trying and unprecedented time, people worldwide are increasingly going online to meet new and interesting people and the bisexual and bi-curious community that trusts BiCupid each day has been no exception.

Users of all ages are finding success on the platform and using its built-in messaging system in record numbers. Users in their 20s and 30s are using the platform to get to know one and eventually schedule virtual or in-person dates, but as are singles and couples of the older generations as well. A safe and secure dating atmosphere, BiCupid’s diverse yet niche community prioritizes dating, love, and romance, and facilitates bonds regardless of physical distance.

Making it possible to connect with like-minded people in a safe and supportive environment for real, active relationships, BiCupid continues to make finding partners easy through its location-based app.

To know more, please visit www.bicupid.com. Now, the BiCupid app is available on App Store and Google Play.

About BiCupid

BiCupid is an online community for bisexual or bi-curious individuals and bi couples to connect. A place for open-minded singles and couples looking to explore their sexuality, chat, hook up, or find that lasting connection.