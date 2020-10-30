Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last eight months have been defined by the pandemic, politics and pandemonium. This experience has forced us all to be creative in finding healthy ways to cope, but we're all craving normalcy so much that the part of our brain that's been keeping us safe the last eight months just can't hold up anymore. We're on overload. We may even find ourselves back in denial, taking risks we’ve avoided for months. This is COVID fatigue.

As we head into the holiday season, how will we adjust? How will we keep ourselves open for possibility?

Dr. Martha Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“We're all just trying to figure out ways that we can celebrate Thanksgiving together while being as safe as possible,” says Dr. Latz.

This Thanksgiving, 300,000 families are going to have an empty seat at the table. It's hard to imagine and difficult to remember, that this all started with just one person, and until it's down to zero, it's going to be part of our lives.

Instead of looking at a compound, complex situation, Dr. Latz recommends we look at it more simply: what are the simple things that we can be grateful for even during a pandemic? Dr. Latz suggests reconnecting with nature and the changing colors of the trees or playing board games.

“Practice common sense and compassion,” says Dr. Latz. “This will be our first Thanksgiving like this, and soon our first Christmas. Small gatherings in the colder months carry greater risk, so we have to be extra vigilant. It's time for us to be even smarter than we've been, if we really want to enjoy these holidays. If you do choose to gather, bring the pumpkin pie with hand sanitizer or extra face masks or gloves instead of a bottle of wine.”

