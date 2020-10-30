NDOT Starts $26 Million Nellis Boulevard Upgrade Project Nov. 9 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) begins work on a $26 million, 10-mile upgrade of Nellis Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Craig Road in Clark County starting November 9. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. Work will occur Sunday night through Friday evening, with initial construction starting at Tropicana Avenue. At least two lanes will remain open in each direction during construction, except during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., when the work zone will be squeezed down to one lane in each direction.

These enhancements will rejuvenate a heavily traveled urban arterial with three school zones, creating a safer and more pedestrian friendly corridor. This project will also generate 335 high-paying locally sourced direct, indirect and induced jobs.

The Sahara Avenue, Charleston Boulevard and Bonanza Road intersections will undergo full-depth asphalt repaving with streetlight replacements and signage improvements. Other work includes adding two push-button activated pedestrian mid-block crossings with overhead rapid flashing beacons at Newton Avenue and another just north of Cheyenne Avenue. New handicap accessible ramps, sidewalks and driveways are being installed while Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities are added and concrete medians are reprofiled.

The project will remove and replace the existing deteriorating pavement, with103,000 tons of new blacktop or enough asphalt to pave over 9,000 average-sized driveways. This stretch of roadway averages 34,340 vehicles daily. The project is anticipated to wrap-up in mid-2022.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.