Railroad Crossing Work Planned on New Franklin Road in Guilford Township, Franklin County

Road to be closed at crossing November 11 through November 17

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Franklin County are advised New Franklin Road (Route 2020) in Guilford Township will be closed between Route 316 and Newcomer Road from Wednesday, November 11 through Tuesday, November 17, so a contractor working for CSX railroad company can replace a crossing.

A detour will be in place using Mont Alto Road, Fetterhoff Chapel Road and Route 316.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018