Railroad Crossing Work Planned on New Franklin Road in Guilford Township, Franklin County

Road to be closed at crossing November 11 through November 17

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Franklin County are advised New Franklin Road (Route 2020) in Guilford Township will be closed between Route 316 and Newcomer Road from Wednesday, November 11 through Tuesday, November 17, so a contractor working for CSX railroad company can replace a crossing.

A detour will be in place using Mont Alto Road, Fetterhoff Chapel Road and Route 316.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

