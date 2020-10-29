Roundabout at Route 62 and East State Street in Hermitage, Mercer County Expected to Open to Additional Traffic Friday

The single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street (Route 3008) in the City of Hermitage, Mercer County is expected to be open to southbound traffic on Route 62 and the Shenango Valley Mall entrance on Friday, October 30, 2020.

The intersection will remain open to both eastbound and westbound traffic on East State Street as well. Northbound traffic on Route 62 is expected to start using the roundabout next week, at which time the detour for Route 62 traffic will be lifted.

Additional work off the roadway, including highway lighting and landscaping, will continue into November 2020.

The contractor is Kirila Contractors, Inc. of Brookfield, Ohio. The contract cost is $3,896,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Additional information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/ShenangoRoundabout.

Drivers are reminded to follow the traffic guidelines for roundabouts.

When approached the roundabout, slow down and be prepared to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks as well as vehicles already circulating in the roundabout. Enter the roundabout only when there is a safe gap in the traffic.

Traffic within the roundabout must move in a counterclockwise direction. When approaching the desired exit point, drivers should use their right turn signal and watch for pedestrians in crosswalks when exiting.

Drivers should never stop within the roundabout. If an emergency vehicle enters the roundabout, drivers should exit the intersection as intended and then pull over to the side of the roadway.

Roundabouts are designed with a mountable curve in the center, called a truck apron. It can be used by tractor-trailers and other large vehicles as needed to navigate the intersection.

Additional information on roundabouts is available online at www.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #