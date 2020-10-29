Automotive Aftermarket Size to Reach US$ 513.1 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- The global automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach over US$ 513.1 billion by 2027 with a noteworthy CAGR of 3.8% over forecast period 2020 to 2027.



The global automotive aftermarket size was valued at US$ 381.4 Billion in 2019, according to a new report by Precedence Research.

Automotive aftermarket includes post-sales replacement of vehicle parts or components to maintain the efficiency and its mobility affordable throughout the life of a vehicle. There are chain of operators in the automotive aftermarket that include multi-brand repairers, providers of technical information, parts distributors, tools manufacturers, parts manufacturers, and roadside rescue service providers.

Growth Factors

Increasing sales of pre-owned and new vehicles, ageing of vehicles, and poor road conditions are some of the prominent factors that spur the growth of automotive aftermarket. As per Bureau of Transportation Statistics U.S., average age of passenger vehicles is 12 years. Thus, automotive components or parts demand replacement, thereby fuelling the growth of the market. In addition, Integration of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and analytics in the distribution mode triggers the trend for online sales of automotive components. Besides this, rising adoption of electric vehicle and safety technologies offer significant challenge for the component replacement.

Report Highlights

In 2019, the Asia Pacific led the automotive aftermarket in terms of revenue in 2019 and analyzed to witness prominent growth over the forecast period. Surge in demand for passenger cars, use of advanced technology while fabrication of auto parts, and digitalization of component delivery services projected to spur the market growth in the region.

Europe is a matured market and contribute prominent revenue share in the global automotive aftermarket owing to a regional home for several automotive OEM manufacturers. Additionally, green revolution has transformed the transportation sector of the region into an environment-friendly solution this significantly spurs the market growth.

In terms of revenue, tire dominated the global automotive aftermarket and anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to small replacement cycle compared to its counterparts.

On the basis of distribution channel, retailer segment projected to lead the market, whereas wholesale and distribution segment witness the fastest growth over the projected years. Rising digitization and trend for online platform are some of the major factors that uplift the wholesale and distribution segment in the coming years.

By sales channel, Original Equipment (delegating to OEMs) expected to dominate the automotive aftermarket in the years to come. Brand name and consumer loyalty are the major factors that propel the market growth for OE segment. Besides this, Do It Yourself (DIY) experience lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising technical knowledge of the consumer and their keen interest to repair, maintain, and upgrade their cars by their own.



Regional Snapshots

In terms of market value, the Asia Pacific led the automotive aftermarket in 2019 and anticipated to register lucrative growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the rising sale and production of both passenger and commercial vehicles in the region. Dramatic changes in the transportation sector offer significant opportunity for the market players to maintain strong footprint in the region. Furthermore, the automotive aftermarket in the Asia Pacific region experience major consolidation from organized and new entrants by replacing current and unorganized players. In addition, implementation of new tax reforms from government enable the market to shift from unorganized management to organized and digitized platforms. Escalating disposable wages in emerging nations, such as Brazil and China is anticipated to have a progressive influence on the aftermarket sector.

On the other end, Europe and North America are the matured markets and seek lucrative growth for new technology integration in the existing platform. The public is also more experienced and prefer Do It Yourself (DIY) sales channel that again boost the market growth. In addition, high purchasing power in the regions triggered the sales of premium and luxury vehicles that cost higher for aftermarket component replacement, thus offer lucrative growth for Do It Yourself (DIY).

Key Players & Strategies

The global automotive aftermarket is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of players. In addition, advent of new technologies in the automotive components and the market shifts are compelling industry participants in aftermarket to evaluate their position and be strategic for maintaining position in the fast-changing environment. For the same, major market players such as 3M Company, Continental AG, Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH among others are investing prominently to upgrade their products to cater the consumer need and expectations. Other than major aftermarket players, small and new entrants are also gaining significant momentum in the aftermarket for automotive components by integrating high-end technologies such as IoT, big data, and blockchain among others.

Market Segmentation

By Replacement Part

Battery



Tire

Filters

Brake Parts

Turbochargers

Lighting & Electronic Components

Body Parts

Exhaust Components

Wheels

Others

By Service Channel

DIFM (Do it for Me)

DIY (Do it Yourself)

OE (Delegating to OEM’s)





By Distribution Channel

Wholesalers & Distributors

Retailers

By Certification

Certified Parts

Genuine Parts

Uncertified Parts



By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

