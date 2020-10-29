Rituximab Biosimilar Insight report on 35+ companies and 35+ marketed and pipeline drugs | DelveInsight
“Rituximab– Biosimilar Insight, 2020” by DelveInsight covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products with Global coverage. It also includes the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further showcases the inactive pipeline products in this space.
/EIN News/ -- LA, USA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rituximab Biosimilar Insight report on 35+ companies and 35+ marketed and pipeline drugs by DelveInsight
Rituximab Biosimilar Report Highlights
- Companies and academics are working to evaluate challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Rituximab R&D.
- Pfizer announced regarding the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization for RUXIENCE (rituximab), a potential biosimilar to MabThera (rituximab) in January 2019.
- Amgen and Allergan declared the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ABP 798, a biosimilar candidate to Rituxan (rituximab) in December 2019. Amgen and Allergan are teaming up four oncology biosimilar medicines; FDA had already approved two of them.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals and Celltrion Healthcare, in November 2019, stated that TRUXIMA (rituximab-abbs) injection is the first biosimilar to the reference product Rituxan1 (rituximab) now available in the United States with a full oncology label.
Rituximab is a type of antibody therapy, which can be used alone or with chemotherapy. They work in different ways to catch and attack the cells where cancer occurs. Rituximab targets and attaches to the CD20 protein found on the surface of blood cells with cancer and some healthy blood cells. Rituximab is used for treating certain types of cancer. It works by reducing or prohibiting the growth of cancer cells. This drug is also used for treatment of certain types of blood vessel disease, decrease the swelling of the blood vessels, and treat a specific skin condition.
DelveInsight’s report provides analysis of several drugs in different clinical development stages, covering marketed, phase III, II, I, and preclinical. It also helps to comprehend clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements, and collaborations.
Rituximab Biosimilars Marketed Drugs
- Blitzima by Celltrion
Blitzima is a medicine used for treating blood cancers and inflammatory conditions in adults. The drug may be given with chemotherapy (other cancer medicines) or medicines used for inflammatory disorders (corticosteroids). Blitzima contains the active substance rituximab.
- Rixathon by Sandoz
Rixathon is approved for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as immunological diseases. This drug may be given on its own or with chemotherapy or medicines used for inflammatory disorders.
Rituximab Biosimilars Emerging Drugs
- IBI301 by Innovent Biologics
IBI301 is a potential biosimilar of rituximab, a recombinant human-mouse chimeric anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for injection, and co-developed by Eli Lilly and Company and Innovent. Rituximab attaches to the CD20 antigen on the surface of B lymphocytes and facilitates complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). Normal and malignant B cells are aimed for damage by the antibody, hence attaining anti-tumor and immunosuppressive therapeutic effects.
- ABP 798 by Allergan/Amgen
ABP 798 has been developed as a biosimilar candidate to Rituxan. Rituxan is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, which has been approved in many areas, for adult patients alone or in combination with chemotherapy, treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis with glucocorticoids. The active ingredient of ABP 798 is a monoclonal antibody with the same amino acid sequence as Rituxan.
Rituximab Biosimilars Drugs covered in the report:-
- IBI-301
- RGB 03
- RITUMAX
- ABP 798
- AcellBia/Usmal
- Blitzima/Truxima
- BX 2336
- DRL_RI
- GP2013
- HLX01
- iBio Rituximab
- IBPB 001RX
- MK-8808
- Ritemvia/Blitzima
- Riximyo
- RTXM83
- Ruxience
- AP 052
- Retuxira
- TL-011
- RituxiRel
- Kikuzubam
- LBRx
- DRL-rituximab
- MG1106
- GB-241
- Rilast
- HS 006
- BX 2336
- GNR-006
Scope of Rituximab Biosimilars report:
- Major Players in Rituximab - 35+ key companies
Phases - 35+ products under different phases of clinical development
- Marketed stage products
- Late-stage products (BLA Filed and Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage products (Phase I)
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Subcutaneous
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Molecule Type
Monoclonal antibodies
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Peptide
- Protein
- Small molecule
- Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
- Mono/Combination
Key Questions Answered in the report:-
- How many key companies are developing Rituximab Biosimilars?
- How many Rituximab biosimilars are developed by each key player?
- How many emerging biosimilars are in mid-stage and late-stage?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities pertinent to the Rituximab biosimilars therapeutics?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Rituximab biosimilars and their status?
- What are the main designations that have been granted to emerging drugs?
Table of Contents
|1.
|Key Insights
|2.
|Rituximab Biosimilars: Snapshot
|3.
|Executive Summary
|4.
|Regulatory Outlook For Biosimilars
|4.1.
|North America
|4.2.
|Europe
|4.3.
|Asia Pacific
|4.4.
|Rest Of The World
|5.
|Rituximab (Reference Product: Rituxan)
|6.
|Research and Development
|7.
|Rituxan Biosimilar: Emerging Opportunities
|8.
|Rituximab: Biosimilars Assessment
|9.
|Rituximab Biosimilars Profiles: By Company
|9.1.1.
|Pfizer
|9.1.2.
|Innovent Biologics
|9.1.3.
|Celltrion
|9.1.4.
|Merck & Co.
|9.1.5.
|Sandoz
|10.
|Rituximab Biosimilars: Comparative Landscape: By Company
|11.
|Rituximab Biosimilars: Competitive Landscape
|12.
|Market Drivers
|13.
|Market Barriers
|14.
|SWOT Analysis
|15.
|Appendix
|16.
|Bibliography
|17.
|DelveInsight Capabilities
|18.
|Disclaimer
|19.
|About DelveInsight
