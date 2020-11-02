MIKE SHOREMAN INSPIRATIONAL SPEAKER RELEASES SENSATIONAL MEMOIR, DIARIES OF THE UNBALANCED PADDLEBOARDER: CRASH AND RISE
I think we all have a moment where we must make a decision in our lives. Do we stay where we are, or do we choose to step bravely into something new?"
— Mike Shoreman
You may have heard his story in his five-minute viral speech, but Mike Shoreman’s sensational new memoir tells the rest.
Mike Shoreman, aka “The Unbalanced Paddleboarder”, experienced the most significant crash he has ever known as a neurological condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome came rushing in to take away every joy in life that he had worked so hard to obtain. He decided to take the next right step in his darkest hour, finding power and confidence and began to rise higher than he ever thought possible.
#PADDLESUP became the war cry of thousands of paddleboarders all over the world and culminated in him becoming SUP Man of the Year 2020. Mike discusses how to transform from victim to thriving survivor in his first and most exciting book titled, Crash and RISE. Whether you’re having a moment of minor struggle or find yourself in a state of crash, you can turn to this book for SUP-port.
"It was time to say yes to myself again. To stop putting these limiting beliefs on myself and to say yes to life whatever that might look like. I think we all have a moment where we must make a decision in our lives. Do we stay where we are, or do we choose to step bravely into something new?"
Join Mike Shoreman in conversation with Roger Petersen & Rina Rovinelli and special guest Tony Horton at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada; with other special guests, prizes, Q&A, and more!
When: Monday November 2
7 PM EST
Where: Live from Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
**Attend virtually on Zoom**
The public may register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/127053122309
We are following all government regulations and safety protocols as we want to be socially conscious and minimize the risks for our community. We ask that the media please RSVP attending either virtually or in person no later than Sunday November 1 at 11:59PM to info@lifetopaper.com
Mike Shoreman is a former professional Stand Up Paddle Boarding Coach, until in 2018 a neurological condition forced him to retire from the sport. Mike made the transition to consulting and speaking where he shares his remarkable story and the life lessons learned along the way. Mike is an ambassador for several non-profit organizations and a mental health advocate who fights to break stigmas. He is the winner of the 2020 SUP MAN of the Year Award and the International People's Choice Paddleboarder of the Year Award.
Diaries of The Unbalanced Paddleboarder: Crash and RISE, from Victim to Thriving Survivor is available worldwide (Amazon, Kindle, Indigo, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers) in paperback and eBook formats.
Readers are all giving the book 5-stars: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/55240816-diaries-of-the-unbalanced-paddleboarder


