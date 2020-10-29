Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 6th Judicial District Chancery Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Thursday, October 29, to consider eight candidates for the 6th judicial district chancery court vacancy. The 6th judicial district covers Knox County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael W. Moyers, effective January 23, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Kevin A. Dean

John Keith Harber, Sr.

Christopher D. Heagerty