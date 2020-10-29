Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,407 in the last 365 days.

Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 6th Judicial District Chancery Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Thursday, October 29, to consider eight candidates for the 6th judicial district chancery court vacancy. The 6th judicial district covers Knox County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael W. Moyers, effective January 23, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Kevin A. Dean

John Keith Harber, Sr.

Christopher D. Heagerty

You just read:

Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 6th Judicial District Chancery Vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.