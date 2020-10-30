MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA , October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports expert Pietro Triassi of Montreal was recently highlighted in a news article describing what makes Montreal’s hockey scene so captivating. Triassi was hand-picked to be featured in the article as a result of his in-depth knowledge of the city’s hockey scene in Canada.

In the news article, Triassi explains how a hockey official earlier this year announced that several hockey teams at the national level were supposed to take part in playoff games. A handful of cities were slated to host these games. Of all of the teams, Montreal’s hockey team stands out for Triassi, as the team has an unparalleled record, having won a hockey championship multiple times—in fact, more times than other teams have.

Triassi uses the article to remind readers of his favorite team’s most recent accomplishments on the ice. According to Triassi, hockey is so important to Montreal because its hockey team is the longest-operating professional team worldwide in the area of ice hockey. The team operates in French as well as English and has developed a strong base of fans worldwide.

In addition to offering entertainment value in Montreal, hockey offers many personal benefits to individuals who play this sport, according to Pietro Triassi of Montreal. For instance, hockey can help to promote physical fitness and the development of healthy habits. In fact, this particular sport is excellent at reducing body fat, building the muscles, and strengthening the cardiovascular system by keeping its players physically active.

Yet another reason to play hockey, according to Triassi, is that it offers an avenue for relieving stress. This sport can also be an enjoyable and personally fulfilling way to develop one’s skills and talents. All in all, hockey will no doubt continue to be an invaluable sport for both players and viewers in the years ahead—especially in the city of Montreal.

